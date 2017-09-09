Cabbie Fights off Cops on the Long Island Expressway: Police

A cabbie faces a long list of charges after police say she drove recklessly on the Long Island Expressway and then fought with officers when they tried to pull over her drug-filled taxi.

Patricia Piacente, 50, pushed officers and refused to follow their orders when they tried to pull her over for driving recklessly in her yellow Crown Victoria in Roslyn Heights on Saturday morning, police say.

When the officers were finally able to get her out of the vehicle, they found heroin, a heroin needle, straws used for cocaine consumption and suboxone powder, an opioid, in her backpack, according to police.

Piacente was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental administration and multiple traffic infractions.

She was schedule to be arraigned in Hempstead on Sunday. It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.