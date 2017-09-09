Police are searching for a woman they say attacked a 70-year-old woman on the subway in Manhattan.

The 70-year-old victim was riding a northbound 6 train when the suspect boarded at 68th Street and sat next to her. The victim told police she eventually got up and moved because the other woman’s elbows kept hitting her.

That’s when the two began arguing and the suspect eventually slapped the 70-year-old across the face. She continued to argue with the victim and hit her again, police said.

Video taken by another passenger shows the suspect standing over the woman and hitting her with her fist, according to police.

The suspect left the train at the 86th Street Station, police said.

The victim was treated by EMS for pain and swelling to her face and head. She refused further medical assistance.