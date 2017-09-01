More than a half-dozen NYPD officers were taken to the hospital early Friday after entering an alleged drug lab in Queens and being overcome by fumes, law enforcement sources said.

What to Know Eight NYPD officers were taken to a hospital Friday morning after entering an alleged drug lab in Queens

Law enforcement sources said they believe heroin and fentanyl were being mixed there

The entire midnight shift of the NYPD's 112th Precinct ended up needing medical care; all are expected to be OK

Eight NYPD officers were taken to the hospital early Friday after entering an alleged drug lab in Queens and inhaling fumes believed to have been from a highly toxic synthetic opioid, law enforcement sources said.

The officers complained of light headedness and nausea after responding to a pre-dawn call at the six-story building on Saunders Street in Rego Park. Police sources believe they were sickened by fumes from the drug fentanyl.

Officers initially had been called about a man who appeared to be high on heroin; that man was taken into custody. The apartment may also have been a drug mill, a place where street drugs are mixed. In this case, it's believed heroin was being mixed with fentanyl. This is a growing and deadly trend.

In June, a 13-year-old boy was found dead at his mother's home in New Jersey; both drugs were found in his system and toxicology tests showed he died of an overdose.

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It can cause an overdose with the equivalent of just two grains of salt.

The entire midnight shift of the NYPD's 112th Precinct ended up needing medical care. They are all expected to be okay, the sources said.

The investigation is ongoing.