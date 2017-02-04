6-Alarm Building Blaze Causes Delays on NJ Transit: Sources | NBC New York
6-Alarm Building Blaze Causes Delays on NJ Transit: Sources

    A six-alarm fire damaged part of a building and caused major delays on NJ Transit bus lines Saturday morning in New Jersey, the transit agency said.

    NJ Transit bus routes 1, 25, 39, and 70 operated with delays after a six-alarm fire broke out near the Hilton Bus garage in Maplewood at around 3:30 a.m. 

    An NJ Transit spokesperson said about two dozen employees were in the building when the fire broke. They were put on a bus to keep warm, but have been allowed back in the building. 

    The fire didn't spread to the main building or garage, but part of the exterior wall of the parking deck was damaged by falling embers, but everyone is safe, the transit agency said. 

