A man was shot and killed late Monday inside a housing complex in the Bronx, police say.

The NYPD says officers rushed to the Webster Houses in Claremont around 11:45 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds to the face and torso.

Paramedics took the man, Anthony Holloway, of the Bronx, to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the deadly shooting.

Nobody has been arrested, and no description of a suspect was given to detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.