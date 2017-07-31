38-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot in the Face in the Bronx: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

38-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot in the Face in the Bronx: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    38-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot in the Face in the Bronx: NYPD

    A man was shot and killed late Monday inside a housing complex in the Bronx, police say.

    The NYPD says officers rushed to the Webster Houses in Claremont around 11:45 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds to the face and torso.

    Paramedics took the man, Anthony Holloway, of the Bronx, to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

    It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the deadly shooting.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 NY

    Nobody has been arrested, and no description of a suspect was given to detectives.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 33 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us