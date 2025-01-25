Future of Westchester County's nearly century-old Rye Playland up in the air

The future of Rye Playland is very much in play.

That's after Standard Amusements, the private company managing the park, notified Westchester County that it would be terminating their agreement — just three years into a 30-year deal.

In 2022, Standard Amusements signed the three-decade contract to take over operations at the amusement park, which is located on county-owned land and had been run by the county for nearly a century, starting in 1928. The agreement called for certain fees and capital improvements.

A spokesperson for the company told NBC New York that the failure lies at the feet of the county.

"For over a decade, we have tirelessly worked to revitalize Playland. Unfortunately, Westchester County has once again failed to live up to its end of the bargain," the spokesperson said. "By its own admission, the County has missed the contractual deadlines, despite our consistent flexibility and patience, including a blanket one-year extension on all their project deadlines."

But Westchester County disagreed.

"It is Standard Amusements—not the County—that is in default of the Playland Management Agreement. Their claim of working to revitalize the Park is an outright falsehood," a statement from the county begins. "The County has invested $150 million dollars to upgrade and restore Playland, while Standard Amusements has repeatedly neglected its responsibilities and mismanaged the Park. Just ask anyone who has endured a visit to Playland under their disastrous leadership.”

The county said it will explore all avenues to protect taxpayer funds. So what does it mean for the park in Summer 2025?

"I hope though that the county will be able to get Playland up and running for the 2025 season because it’s really a gem for Westchester County residents," said Catherine Parker, a Democrat from Rye on the Westchester Board of Legislators. "We should absolutely part ways with Standard Amusements. It has not been a great relationship right from the very beginning."

The county board of legislators met late Friday afternoon to review all their options.

For its part, Standard Amusements said "While we will no longer be the Park’s steward, we are committed to facilitating a seamless transition of Playland management responsibilities to the County."