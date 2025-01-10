Snow twice in one week? What's in store for the weekend

Our bitter cold week has one more gift in store: another brief round of snow flurries to kick off the weekend.

That's right. More snow is headed for the tri-state just days after Monday's system brought several inches to parts of our area.

Round two is not expected to bring nearly as much action.

Clouds are forecast to roll in by Friday afternoon ahead of light snow late into the night and overnight into Saturday morning. Storm Team 4 says less than an inch is expected once the system moves out.

Snow showers move into our area around midnight and will be gone by Saturday afternoon.

If you plan on being out on the roads early Saturday, exercise caution. Even light snow can make for difficult travel conditions if you are not careful. Anticipate some reduced visibility and slippery roads, especially if they’ve not been treated.

With the speed and light nature of these snow showers, we’re looking ahead to less than 1 inch of snow. Some localized totals could be more on the order of 1 to 2 inches, but most of us won’t be that lucky.

With the clouds come a change in winds and a slight warm in temperatures. Winds will dip and continue to weaken by Saturday morning -- a nice reprieve from the blustery week -- and we're also expected to feel a slight uptick in temperatures.

High temperatures throughout the weekend and Monday will hover around 40, give or take a degree or two. All in all, we're in for a more bearable few days.

After a brief "warm" weekend, Storm Team 4 says another brutal dip in temperatures is in store. High temperatures aren't likely to peek above freezing for most of next week. Wind chills won't help matters: they could be in the teens for a couple of days straight.