Snow in New Orleans?: What to know about a rare winter storm through the South

A rare winter storm charging through Texas and the northern Gulf Coast on Tuesday has closed highways and airports and prompted the first blizzard warning for southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. Snow and cold are producing major impacts for millions of residents and snarling travel in places like Houston and New Orleans.

The storm is expected to scatter heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain around the Deep South as a blast of Arctic air plunges much of the eastern U.S. into a deep freeze.

Nearly 2,000 flights within the U.S. or entering or leaving the country were canceled Tuesday with about 10,000 more flights delayed, according to online tracker FlightAware.com.

Houston airports status

In Texas, both Houston airports said that flight operations would be suspended starting Tuesday in expectation of hazardous conditions.

"Flight operations are temporarily suspended and our dedicated teams remain on site preparing for a safe return to operations as soon as weather conditions allow," Bush Airport said on social media.

New Orleans Airport said most airlines have canceled flights there on Monday and Tuesday. The airport remains opens but passengers are being advised to check with their airline on flight status.

The East Coast endured a thick blanket of snow while people from the Northern Plains to the tip of Maine shivered in bitterly cold temperatures from the frigid arctic air mass that sent temperatures plunging well below normal. Dangerously cold wind chills were expected to persist through Tuesday morning.

Lakesha Reed, manager of Beaucoup Eats catering in New Orleans, had plans to fly out Tuesday to cook for a Mardi Gras-style event in the nation's capital, but flights were canceled amid extreme cold. The 47-year-old New Orleans native said it was in the 30s early Monday afternoon in her port city, where near-freezing temperatures are rare.

“We can barely drive in the rain,” she said. “Last year, we wore shorts for Mardi Gras.”

Winter storm warnings extended from Texas to North Carolina on Tuesday, with heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain expected to move eastward through the region into Wednesday. Meanwhile, a state of emergency was declared Monday night across at least a dozen counties in New York as heavy lake-effect snow was expected around Lake Ontario and Lake Erie through Wednesday — with 1 to 2 feetpossible — along with extreme cold temperatures.

Snow on the Gulf Coast

Ahead of the storm, governors in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, declared states of emergency and many school systems canceled classes Tuesday.

The blizzard warning in effect until midday Tuesday was the first issued by the office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to meteorologist Donald Jones. Strong winds with heavier snow bands were reducing visibility, and areas across the Gulf South that rarely see snow are expecting near-record or record snowfall, Jones said.

The New Orleans Causeway is closed until further notice and residents are being told to stay off the roads.

“The last time we saw snow of this magnitude was way back in 1960, and prior to that, the previous snowfall record that even stands to this day was way back in 1895,” Jones said. “By modern standards this is going to be a historic and very memorable storm for this part of the world.”

Before snow and sleet began falling Monday night, Houston Mayor John Whitmire asked residents to finish getting ready for the storm and then stay off the roads.

“Get prepared to be in your house, in your residence, in your warming place for the next 48 hours,” he said noting that temperatures weren’t expected to get above freezing until Thursday. “So don’t let even clear skies on Wednesday and other days fool you. This is a serious arctic blast. It’s dangerous. It’s life threatening."

Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour or more were possible from eastern Texas to the western Florida panhandle and historic snowfall of 3 to 6 inches was forecast along the Interstate 10 corridor including Houston; New Orleans; Mobile, Alabama; and Pensacola, Florida, according to the weather service. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected across Georgia, northern Florida and the eastern Carolinas from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, the Houston Office of Emergency Management said there were 56 highway locations with ice on the roadways.

"Stay off the roads!" was the message.

Forecasters warned the sub-freezing morning lows could threaten sensitive vegetation and exposed plumbing in areas unaccustomed to bitter cold.

Across Louisiana, officials urged residents to “stay home" and not "go sightseeing” during the storm, warning any road ice could make travel dangerous. The weather service warned power outages were possible in areas of significant snow and ice accumulation.

Meanwhile, shoppers packed supermarkets, stocking up.

“Things were really nuts with everyone shopping and trying to get supplies in the past couple days, and most people were looking for the same stuff because they want to make something that will warm your blood, maybe a gumbo,” William Jordan in New Orleans said Monday.

The Houston Zoo is closed Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

"The safety of our team members, guests, and animals is our top priority, and we have made this decision with that in mind. All animals are healthy and doing well, and our team continues to provide them with dedicated, professional care every day," the Zoo said in a statement.