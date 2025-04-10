Weather

Snow possible the next two nights north and west of New York City

New York City and the immediate metro area will see rain, heavier at times Friday into early Saturday, but no snow for the city

By Maria LaRosa

There will be two chances for periods of potential snowfall this week for parts of the tri-state.

Thursday night into Friday morning and then again late Friday into early Saturday areas of the Hudson Valley, northwest Connecticut, and northern New Jersey and Pennsylvania could see some light accumulations. The highest chance for snow in those areas will be at higher elevations.

Temperatures for both time windows will be cold enough for it to snow, but not cold as to guarantee everything sticks right away. On top of that, the April sun angle is strong, so even on a cloudy day any light accumulation has to overcome that in order to stick around for long.

Timing will be key, so we're watching for some minor impact on the morning commute Friday and then road travel late Friday and early Saturday.

The immediate New York City metro area will only see rain the next few days, which could be heavy at times.

Sunday will be at best breezy, mainly gray and cool. At worst, showers may linger into midday.

We’re all living for Monday and Tuesday with highs briefly warming into the 60s.

A cold front keeps us in check, though, by mid-week.  

