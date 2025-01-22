Keeping your pets safe during extreme winter weather: What to know

What to Know As extreme winter weather and low temperatures threaten much of the country in the upcoming days, it is important to make sure family, friends and neighbors are safe. This concern should also extend to our four-legged, furry friends.

Because the extreme cold also impacts animals, the ASPCA wants to remind pet owners that these weather conditions can be extremely dangerous to pets.

The ASPCA and NWS provide tips on how to keep our furry companions safe during extreme winter weather.

Frostbite-triggering cold descended on the New York City area a day ago and worsened early Wednesday, bringing some of the coldest temperatures in years as parts of the region awoke to sub-zero temperatures.

As extreme winter weather and low temperatures threaten much of the country in the upcoming days, it is important to make sure family, friends and neighbors are safe. This concern should also extend to our four-legged, furry friends.

Because the extreme cold also impacts animals, the ASPCA wants to remind pet owners that these weather conditions can be extremely dangerous to pets.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

“With freezing temperatures and an Arctic air mass expected to impact various regions across the country this upcoming weekend, it is vital to prepare our pets for potentially hazardous weather conditions and safeguard their health and wellbeing," Susan Anderson, director of Disaster Response for the ASPCA National Field Response team, said in a press release. Taking precautions such as keeping pets safely indoors and ensuring they have essential items including extra food and water in case of power outages can be lifesaving in dangerous conditions.”

To keep pets safe during severe winter weather, the ASPCA recommends keeping these tips in mind:

If it is too cold for you, it is probably the same for your pet . During inclement weather, pets should be kept warm and safe indoors. But if you must take them outdoors, pet owners should consider dressing short-haired and smaller dogs in a coat and booties when taking short walks. Pet owners should also make sure that their furry companions have a warm, dry place to sleep that is off the floor with extra bedding, as well as away from drafts. If you see discoloration, swelling, or skin ulcers -- which are all signs of frostbite -- contact a veterinarian immediately.

. During inclement weather, pets should be kept warm and safe indoors. But if you must take them outdoors, pet owners should consider dressing short-haired and smaller dogs in a coat and booties when taking short walks. Pet owners should also make sure that their furry companions have a warm, dry place to sleep that is off the floor with extra bedding, as well as away from drafts. If you see discoloration, swelling, or skin ulcers -- which are all signs of frostbite -- contact a veterinarian immediately. After each walk, make sure to towel-dry your pet and clean their feet and stomach. Pets may step on ice, salt, and chemicals during winter. This can be, not only painful, but also potentially hazardous if ingested. Remember to check for cracks in their paw pads or redness between the toes. Pet owners should consider using booties on their pets.

Pets may step on ice, salt, and chemicals during winter. This can be, not only painful, but also potentially hazardous if ingested. Remember to check for cracks in their paw pads or redness between the toes. Pet owners should consider using booties on their pets. Have a portable pet emergency kit ready in case you’re trapped in your home or are forced to evacuate . This kit should include essential items such as medical records, water, water bowls, pet food, and any necessary pet medications to last at least seven days. Pets should also wear collars and tags with up-to-date identification information. Remember, you should NEVER leave your pet behind if you need to evacuate. If your home is without power, leave your pet (along with detailed instructions for their care and veterinarian contact information) with a friend or family member.

. This kit should include essential items such as medical records, water, water bowls, pet food, and any necessary pet medications to last at least seven days. Pets should also wear collars and tags with up-to-date identification information. Remember, you should NEVER leave your pet behind if you need to evacuate. If your home is without power, leave your pet (along with detailed instructions for their care and veterinarian contact information) with a friend or family member. All pets, especially small and exotic pets, will need more food and water on cold days, especially if power goes out. If you’re running low on pet food and cannot restock, here is a list of common foods that you can mix with kibble or serve alone for a dog or cat meal.

If you’re running low on pet food and cannot restock, is a list of common foods that you can mix with kibble or serve alone for a dog or cat meal. Be prepared in the event you lose electricity. Figure out in advance which rooms in your home are safe havens (rooms should be clear of windows, such as utility rooms, bathrooms, and basements). Fill up bathtubs and sinks ahead of time to ensure that you have access to water during a power outage. You should not have candles around pets -- instead use battery powered lanterns, flashlights, etc. Never use propane-fueled or other portable outdoor heaters indoors.

Figure out in advance which rooms in your home are safe havens (rooms should be clear of windows, such as utility rooms, bathrooms, and basements). Fill up bathtubs and sinks ahead of time to ensure that you have access to water during a power outage. You should not have candles around pets -- instead use battery powered lanterns, flashlights, etc. Never use propane-fueled or other portable outdoor heaters indoors. During the winter, outdoor cats sometimes seek shelter underneath cars. Bang loudly on the car hood before starting the engine to give them a chance to escape.

Bang loudly on the car hood before starting the engine to give them a chance to escape. Horses require special care during the winter including additional food, lukewarm water, and access to adequate shelter out of the elements. Here are more tips on caring for horses in inclement weather.

When dealing with severe winter weather, the National Weather Service also provides tips on how to keep pets safe. Among the tips are: