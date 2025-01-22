Dangerous cold, frostbite risk seize NYC area amid coldest stretch in two years

Frostbite-triggering cold descended on the New York City area a day ago and worsened early Wednesday, bringing some of the coldest temperatures in nearly two years as parts of the region awoke to sub-zero temperatures.

Many of the coldest places were north and west of the city, like Monticello and Sussex, while plenty of spots closer endured single-digit temperatures, like White Plains, to start the day. Central Park was around 12 degrees at dawn.

And that is before wind chill is factored in.

Fortunately, winds Wednesday morning, and for most of the week, will be mostly light. It’ll be breezy from time to time, but nothing like the 40mph+ gusts we experienced earlier this month.

Anytime you combine even light wind with this level of cold, feels-like temperatures become very dangerous, very quickly. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued Cold Weather Advisories for much of the tri-state west of New York City. The advisory warns of feels-like temperatures as low as -15°F through at least noon.

Wind chill temperatures this low can lead to hypothermia or frostbite quickly if you are not adequately prepared.

Dress in multiple layers; do not leave skin exposed. It is definitely worth the fight to make sure your kids to wear their coats this week.

The mornings will be irrefutably frigid, and the afternoons will bring little relief. Temperatures through midweek barely get out of the teens; that means high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees colder than the average lows for this time of year. And with air temperatures in the teens, feels-like temperatures will be stuck in the single digits for much of the day.

And this arctic air isn’t just cold, it is also incredibly dry. Dew points Wednesday will hover near zero. When the air is this dry, your body loses moisture to your surroundings very quickly. Keep your lip balm, moisturizer and favorite water bottle nearby. Even if you don’t feel thirsty, it is important to keep yourself hydrated.

But as brutal as this week’s cold snap will feel, it won’t last forever. By the end of the week, temperatures slowly begin to nudge upward. Though it’ll take until the weekend before we finally see them climb above the freezing mark.

So enjoy the scenic snow while it’s still around: melting begins this weekend.