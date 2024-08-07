Storm Team 4

Next impactful weather system brews Friday after strong storms pound tri-state with flooding rains

Friday and Saturday will be our window for more steady rain, after slow-moving thunderstorms throttled parts of our area with up to 5 inches of rain in a period of hours Tuesday

By Storm Team 4

Scattered showers are expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday, on the heels of a weather system that saw storms pound parts of the tri-state with 2 inches of rain an hour.

And there's another one coming, too.

Expect the weather to stay mildly poor for the next two days. Our risk of steady rain returns Friday into Saturday, as an approaching front threatens to interact with the remnants of Debby, which would enhance rainfall totals.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

This could once again produce periods of heavy rainfall -- on top of the estimated 3 to 5 inches of rain some spots already saw from Tuesday night's storms. An isolated 8 inches are possible within a seven-day span.

Keep in mind, Debby still needs to make a second landfall in South Carolina and travel across five or six states before approaching, so impacts and timing of the storms are subject to change.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Depending on timing, the NYC area could be contending with a good amount of tropical moisture coming from what's left of Debby by the weekend.

Local

Manhattan 22 mins ago

Moped rider mows down teacher, leaves her face down in NYC street

Bronx 16 hours ago

Cops hunt ‘direction-seeking' rapist in the Bronx

The good news: Sunday into the start of next week looks lovely.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.

10-day NYC forecast outlook

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4Severe weathernyc weatherWeather
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us