Next impactful weather system brews Friday after strong storms pound tri-state with flooding rains

Scattered showers are expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday, on the heels of a weather system that saw storms pound parts of the tri-state with 2 inches of rain an hour.

And there's another one coming, too.

Expect the weather to stay mildly poor for the next two days. Our risk of steady rain returns Friday into Saturday, as an approaching front threatens to interact with the remnants of Debby, which would enhance rainfall totals.

This could once again produce periods of heavy rainfall -- on top of the estimated 3 to 5 inches of rain some spots already saw from Tuesday night's storms. An isolated 8 inches are possible within a seven-day span.

Keep in mind, Debby still needs to make a second landfall in South Carolina and travel across five or six states before approaching, so impacts and timing of the storms are subject to change.

Depending on timing, the NYC area could be contending with a good amount of tropical moisture coming from what's left of Debby by the weekend.

The good news: Sunday into the start of next week looks lovely.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.

10-day NYC forecast outlook