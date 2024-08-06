Storm Team 4

Up to 5 inches of rain possible as slow-moving storms, Debby's remnants threaten NYC area

Friday and Saturday will be our window for more steady rain, but slow-moving thunderstorms could pose problems for some Tuesday into Wednesday

By Maria LaRosa

We may not see the sun for a bit.

A flood watch is in effect for the entire tri-state area Tuesday into Wednesday, highlighting the potential for flash flooding due to heavy rainfall from possible slow-moving thunderstorms. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

The rain expected to fall Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday won't be widespread, but we could see training thunderstorms, meaning they could fixate over isolated areas for periods of time. Locally heavy showers and storms may still trigger flooding. We may see rainfall rates upwards of 2 inches an hour at times.

Friday and Saturday will be our window for more steady rain, as a front approaches from the west. Any lingering moisture from what's left of Debby may enhance rainfall. We're looking at up to 5 inches total by week's end.

We dry out Sunday and see sunny skies and temps in the low 80s through early next week.

