A week below freezing: layer up for arctic blast, temps in the teens

What to Know An extra punch of arctic air pushes into the tri-state Monday night, dropping Tuesday morning’s temperatures into the single digits for many across the region

The National Weather Service has issued cold weather advisories for much of the tri-state west of NYC. The advisory warns of feels-like temperatures as low as -15°F through at least noon on Wednesday

By Wednesday morning, air temperatures in Central Park will drop into single digits; something we did not experience once in 2024

Monday morning brought the coldest temperatures Central Park has had so far this year. And temperatures haven’t bottomed out yet – not even close.

An extra punch of arctic air pushes into the tri-state Monday night, dropping Tuesday morning’s temperatures into the single digits for many across the region.

Closer to New York City and out on long island, temperatures barely manage to stay in the double digits. Meanwhile, further north and west, at higher elevations, you could be waking up to subfreezing temperatures – and that is before you factor in the wind chill.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Fortunately, winds this week will not be too strong. It’ll be breezy from time to time, but nothing like the 40mph+ gusts we experienced earlier this month.

But with temperatures this cold, even light winds will drop feels like temperatures to dangerous levels. The National Weather Service has issued cold weather advisories for much of the tri-state west of New York City. The advisory warns of feels-like temperatures as low as -15°F through at least noon on Wednesday.

Wind chill temperatures this low can lead to hypothermia or frostbite quickly on uncovered skin – especially your fingers, ears and nose. If you have a wind-proof coat, this is a good week to use it. Also, dress in multiple layers; wear a scarf, hat, ear muffs and gloves. And it is definitely worth the fight to make sure your kids stay covered up, too.

By Wednesday morning, air temperatures in Central Park will drop into single digits; something we did not experience once in 2024. In fact, you have to go back to early February of 2023 for the last time air temperatures were in the single digits in NYC.

Mornings this week will be irrefutably frigid, but the afternoons will bring little relief. High temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the teens; that’s nearly 10 degrees colder than what the average low temperatures are for this time of year. And with air temperatures in the teens, feels like temperatures will be holding in the single digits all day.

And this arctic air isn’t just cold, it is also incredibly dry. Dew points through Wednesday will hover near zero. When the air is this dry you lose moisture to your surroundings very quickly. Keep your lip balm, moisturizer, and favorite water bottle nearby. Even if you don’t feel thirsty, it is important to keep yourself hydrated.

As brutal as this week’s cold snap will be, it won’t last forever. By the end of the week, temperatures slowly begin to nudge upward. Though it’ll take until the weekend before we finally see them climb above the freezing mark. So if you were excited by Sunday night’s snow, good news: it won’t start melting away until Saturday.