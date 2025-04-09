Mount Sinai-Beth Israel Hospital in the East Village has officially closed its doors after 135 years despite a legal battle hoping to keep it open.

The hospital, including its emergency room, closed as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning in cooperation with the state health department, according to Mount Sinai officials.

The plan to close the hospital was first approved by the state in July 2024 and received the final go-ahead after a court case against the closure was dismissed earlier this year.

"We will ensure that every patient will be taken care of—the safety and care of our patients is, and has always been, our guiding priority," Mount Sinai Health System CEO Brendan Carr said in a statement.

Mount Sinai opened a new 24-hour urgent care center at 310 East 14th Street to help with some of the community's care needs. The hospital said it will be added a CT scanner and additional services to the facility in the coming months.

"Mount Sinai’s vision for care downtown is based on the idea that today care can be delivered to anyone, anywhere, at any time. That’s why we are creating an advanced, flexible, outpatient-based, community-connected model of care that is, most importantly, supported by Mount Sinai’s world-leading hospitals, ambulatory practices, and institutes and centers of excellence," the health system said in a statement on the MSBI website.

The hospital said an ambulance will remain at the location on 16th Street for at least a month in case anyone arrives needing emergency care. Mount Sinai said it notified its 55,000 patients of the closure.