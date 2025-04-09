A 16-year-old New Jersey student faces attempted murder and aggravated assault charges for allegedly stabbing another student in the bathroom where the two attend high school, authorities say.

Authorities were called to Fort Lee High School shortly before 11 a.m. a day ago by an officer assigned to the school. Officials said responding officers found the victim stabbed in the neck, back, arm and chest. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The suspected assailant was apprehended at the Lemoine Avenue scene. It wasn't clear what the two were arguing about, but authorities believe he and the victim had an altercation in the bathroom before the attack.

The teen was later charged as a minor with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault and multiple counts of weapon possession. Attorney information for the suspect, who has not been identified due to his age, was not immediately available.

In a note to parents, the board of education said the school went into lockdown. That remained in place, along with additional security measures, through dismissal.

NBC New York crews saw a number of police cars blocking off entrances to the school. The Fort Lee Police Department and Bergen County Prosecutor's Office are leading the investigation.