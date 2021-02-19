More Snow (Yes, You Read That Right) in the Forecast for Monday

What to Know Storm Team 4 has eyes on yet another round of snow that could bring an additional 1-3 inches in the suburbs north and west of New York City; everyone else should prepare for rain

Back-to-back days of extended snowfall left most of the region covered in plowable snow; some spots in New Jersey got almost 10 inches

It's already New York City's 10th snowiest February on record, with 10 days left to go, counting Thursday's couple of inches in Central Park as of 2 p.m.; more than two feet of snow have fallen there this month

When the final snowfall of Friday's system wraps up, it likely won't be the last snow the tri-state sees before the end of February. Another round of snow is in the forecast for Monday with some in the area looking to get several more inches.

Once the storm moves out Friday night, the weather this weekend stays downright chilly in the mid-30s. Wind chills call for a blistery Saturday before they drop into the teens early Sunday morning, according to Storm Team 4. Temps will rise slightly by Sunday afternoon as skies clear just in time for the next round of snow.

So... if we told you it was gonna snow again Monday, what would you say? 😬#NJwx #NYwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/7I6WNNrs1J — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) February 19, 2021

The next system moves in Monday afternoon. At this point, it looks like mainly rain for New York City and more snow north and west of the five boroughs. Those in the suburbs to the northwest could be coated in another 1 to 3 inches of fresh snow.

High temperatures push near 50 in the city by the middle of next week, which will melt some snow.

By the time the two-day snow event wraps up Friday evening, some areas in the snow-weary region could see more than 10 inches of snow from the long-lasting system.

Bands of heavy snowfall arrived in New York City and parts of New Jersey during the morning rush hour Thursday, leading to some slick roads and sidewalks, though the heaviest (and steadiest) snowfall rates hit later in the day.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect for most of the tri-state area through Friday night. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Here's where we're at so far. Expect to add another 1-3" on top of these numbers after today. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/Oav4509ZJY — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) February 19, 2021

Alternate side parking and roadway dining in New York City are suspended through Saturday as part of the Sanitation Department's snow alert, though sidewalk dining can continue. Some city vaccination sites were affected by the storm, as were a number in New Jersey and elsewhere in New York state.

Experts say the extreme weather covering much of the U.S. is causing enough disruption to vaccinations that the country may take slightly longer to reach herd immunity against COVID-19, potentially extending the length of the pandemic. On Long Island, the winter weather led to long lines at vaccination centers that stayed open, although some wished they had closed rather than risk the slick roads.

With another 3.2" (so far) today, #NYC has now seen more than TWO FEET of snow this month. Already the 10th snowiest February on record with 10 days to go. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/Fpcczhjgvk — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) February 18, 2021

