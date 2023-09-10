Weekend washout: More rain and storms expected for Sunday, 9/11 as cooler temps inch closer

What to Know More scattered showers are expected Sunday.

Weather is unsettled until midweek.

Cooler weather is on the horizon as autumn is inching closer.

After a stormy Friday and Saturday, the trend of daily showers could continue in parts of the tri-state area.

Not everyone will see storms on Sunday, but localized flooding is once again possible wherever the thunderstorms decide to set up.

Damaging wind is less of a concern today but be weather aware because any strong storm could produce brief gusty winds.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The pattern essentially remains unsettled with afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances right into Wednesday before we finally get a strong enough front to move through and clear things out. It’ll be cooler and more dry/comfortable beginning Thursday.

NBC 4 New York

NBC 4 New York

Will rain impact the Yankees or Giants games on Sunday?

Any storms on Sunday will be more scattered in nature so it's a little trickier to say where the storms will pop, but rain is possible for both the Brewers vs. Yankees game in the Bronx and the Cowboys vs. Giants Sunday Night Football game at MetLife.

NBC 4 New York

NBC 4 New York

What does the 10-day forecast look like?

The pattern essentially remains unsettled with afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances right into Wednesday before we finally get a strong enough front to move through and clear things out.

It’ll be cooler and more dry/comfortable beginning Thursday.

NBC 4 New York

Download the NBC New York app or visit https://www.nbcnewyork.com/weather/ anytime for the latest forecast and weather warnings.