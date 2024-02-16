Projected snow totals for NYC, NJ shift up slightly ahead of weekend storm

What to Know Friday stays sunny and windy with highs in the low-to-mid 40s; then we've got another chance for snow on Saturday

No significant accumulations are expected with this system; a winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the region where snow could tally up to 5 inches

We're finally looking at a gradual warm-up next week, with temps expected to hit 50 degrees by Thursday

After a dearth of snow the last two years, winter is making up for lost time -- ish -- in the New York City area.

Friday stays sunny and clear for the most part, though wind gusts up to 50 mph and "feels like" temperatures in the 20s may make it feel less cheery. The next chance for snow comes late Friday into Saturday.

Most of the snow will accumulate south of New York City, though the forecast has shifted to predict more than originally expected for the five boroughs. Up to 5 inches are possible south of I-78 in New Jersey, where a winter weather advisory was issued. Expect about 2 inches of snow in the city and the rest of the tri-state. Check the latest weather alerts here.

What's next?

Colder air moves in Saturday night and skies will clear. The rest of the holiday weekend remains sunny and dry, though Sunday may be a bit breezy. Then we look forward to a gradual warm-up to 50 next week.

