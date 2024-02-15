Parts of NYC area may get more snow today ahead of widespread light snow this weekend

What to Know After more chilly temperatures Thursday, a quick-moving system will roll through during the evening hours, enough for some light snow that night

It won't be much, less than an inch for areas north of the city, in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut

After a mostly sunny and clear Friday, there is another chance for snow on Saturday, which will be more widespread than Thursday night, but still will only bring light amounts for most

So, who's ready for more snow?

Don't worry, Thursday night's snow won't be as bad as Tuesday's storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow in some areas. It won't even be close, in fact.

But the system is expected to bring stronger winds to the area.

The rest of the New York City area can take a breath and relax — they won't be seeing almost any snow whatsoever from this system. Some areas further north could see up to 3 inches, but most won't even get that much.

After a mostly sunny and clear Friday, there is another chance for snow on Saturday. But we don't know much about that system yet, other than only light accumulations are expected.

What will snow amounts look like for New York City on Saturday?

Saturday's potential storm has a more southern track than many recent storms.

South Jersey could see 1 to 3 inches, while most of the metro area could see less than an inch of snow, including in the five boroughs.

Winds get gusty again Saturday into Sunday. After a cool holiday weekend, we’ll see a slow and steady rise in temps, peaking near 50 by Thursday.

See the latest forecast in your area anytime here.