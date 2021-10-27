High Winds Threaten Power Outages as Nor'easter Dumps Month's Worth of Rain in a Day

What to Know Punishing rain walloped the tri-state area for nearly all of Tuesday, with heavy downpours and storms leading to flooded streets

Much of the area saw around 3-5 inches of rain by the time the system started to move out -- totals the tri-state typically sees in a month. River flood warnings remain in effect for a number of counties

A high wind warning is in effect for southeast Suffolk County, with gusts approaching 60 mph; tornadoes and large hail are considered unlikely with this system; more nasty weather is on tap later in week

A powerful nor'easter descended on the tri-state Tuesday, unleashing a month's worth of rain in 24 hours and strong winds that started for many before dawn — and the dangerous gusts are expected to stick around through Wednesday.

Wind advisories are in effect across the region, with damaging wind gusts expected to ramp up through the overnight hours into Wednesday. Areas east of New York City could see winds near 65 mph, particularly for Long Island's Suffolk County, which has a high wind warning in effect. Other areas, including the five boroughs, can expect gusts of 35-45 mph, which could result in a number of power outages.

Fortunately, tornadoes and large hail are considered unlikely with this system.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced a state of emergency for his county Tuesday -- urging residents to "stay alert, as this storm is far from over." Given the strong winds, power outages are likely for places toward Montauk and the Hamptons. Crews faced 2,000 power outages by Wednesday morning.

In New York City, the Parks Department said that it responded to reports of 36 reports of downed three throughout the five boroughs, 13 of which were in Queens. That number could climb as strong gusts descend on the area Wednesday.

The rain threat is primarily over at this point. Most of the tri-state area saw a widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain. Some hard-hit spots saw more than five inches, recording more than a month's worth of rainfall in less than a day.

Check the latest rainfall totals here

Keenly aware of the unexpected disaster wrought by Ida, both Gov. Kathy Hochul and Gov. Phil Murphy declared states of emergency for New York and New Jersey, respectively, as the storms approached.

Many New Jersey rivers and streams flooded roads, which forced street closures — although some drivers tried to risk it anyway, and in some cases with near-tragic results. Two people in Keyport had to rush to get out of a car that went up in flames after trying to drive through water but stalled out.

The two were pulled out by first responders before the flames roared to life.

In the waters off New York’s Long Island, the U.S. Coast Guard and local police searched Tuesday for a kayaker who did not return from a trip Monday night. He left a few hours before heavy rain started falling. Authorities said Laurence Broderick's body was later recovered by a Coast Guard unit in the Bronx.

The storm dumped nearly two inches of rain per hour in some spots, leaving roads flooded and making commuting a nightmare, with strong wind gusts still on the way. NBC New York's Brian Thompson, Andrew Siff and Greg Cergol provide team coverage.

Clouds will linger through much of Wednesday, but some sunshine should return in the afternoon. Winds stay gusty throughout all of Wednesday for most.

The weather calms down Thursday -- but it'll only be a brief reprieve. More showers are possible as early as Friday morning, likely throughout the day, are expected to linger into Saturday. While it won't be nearly a second act for the nor'easter, expect gusty winds and an inch or more of rain in some areas.

Also, the National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring yet another off-shore system that could become a named storm this week. Learn more here.

On the bright side, Halloween and Election Day look to be dry at this point, with partly sunny skies and highs in the high 50s to low 60s.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.