High Tide Triggers Major Long Island Flooding; Water Levels Top 7 Feet

Major flooding overwhelmed parts of Long Island, New York City and the Jersey Shore earlier Friday, with strong onshore winds combining with high tide to strand cars in what appeared to be multiple feet of water.

Nassau County's Freeport, Baldwin Bay and Hempstead Bay saw major coastal flooding, with water levels recorded at 7.2 feet at 8 a.m. Friday. The threat should continue to ebb over the course of the day, though.

Winds shift to the west Friday afternoon, which will significantly diminish hide tide levels. Water levels are expected to stay well below a minor flood stage (6 feet) going forward. Check high tide times here.

The remaining coastal flood warnings in effect are expected to expire by mid-afternoon. Check weather alerts here.

Howard Beach in Queens also was hit hard early Friday. The city's Department of Environmental Protection said it was prioritizing that neighborhood and other vulnerable ones in the southern part of the borough. It said it expected to ramp up cleanup efforts once high tide waters receded. Get all the latest winter storm updates here.