LIRR Suspended Between Long Beach, Penn; Get Real-Time Transit Updates Here

The powerful storm has triggered changes to Long Island Rail Road service and more. Here's the latest info

By NBC New York Staff

A rapidly intensifying winter storm that prompted a state of emergency from New York's governor is flooding roads, downing trees and turning air travel into an abject nightmare ahead of the holidays.

Long Island Rail Road service between Long Beach and NY Penn Station is suspended in both directions.

No matter where you're going, you'll likely encounter delays or cancellations via road, rail, air or even sidewalk. We've got you covered with all the latest need-to-know transit information directly from the sources.

Remember to scroll down to find the latest update from your relevant agency, as transit situations can evolve quickly.

