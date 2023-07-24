Storm Team 4

Afternoon storms threaten next 2 days before heat wave arrives Wednesday: What to know

By Maria LaRosa, Janice Huff and Matt Brickman

A pair of stormy afternoons threaten Monday and Tuesday, with a chance for severe weather both days before some of the hottest weather of the year so far arrives in the tri-state — and will stick around into the weekend.

Ahead of the anticipated heat wave, a short pattern of unsettled weather will bring storm systems into the New York City area for the early part of the week. For Monday, the best chance for stronger storms will be north and west of the city.

For the areas at most risk, lightning is likely, while there remains a chance for flash flooding, hail and destructive winds.

Tuesday's storms will be more scattered throughout the area, but will bring similar risks for severe weather.

Then the heat arrives, and it will be very hot for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will top 90 degrees Wednesday, and highs will stay around that level through Saturday. Friday looks to be the hottest thus far, as highs are expected to be around 95.

Heat index levels on Thursday and Friday will likely be in the 95-100 range, even possibly topping 100 on Friday.

Highs will peak on Friday and Saturday before a front will cut temperatures 10 to 15 degrees for Sunday and Monday.

See below Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast:

