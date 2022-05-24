2022 Hurricane Season: NOAA Expects More Storms Than Normal

The 2022 hurricane season is expected to be more active than normal, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency.
NOAA issued its hurricane season forecast Tuesday morning and forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) predicted there will be 14 to 21 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes, and three to six major hurricanes to develop over the course of the season.
In an average hurricane season, there are about 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
What Are the Names of 2022 Atlantic Storms?
- Alex
- Bonnie
- Colin
- Danielle
- Earl
- Fiona
- Gaston
- Hermine
- Ian
- Julia
- Karl
- Lisa
- Martin
- Nicole
- Owen
- Paula
- Richard
- Shary
- Tobias
- Virginie
- Walter
The CPC said it believes we will experience a La Niña pattern in the equatorial Pacific Ocean this year. La Niña favors light wind patterns in the Atlantic that provide a conducive atmosphere for hurricane development. In addition, warmer-than normal water temperatures are anticipated for the Atlantic and a strong monsoon season is on tap for Western Africa.
A strong monsoon in the tri-state area generally leads to more intense tropical waves off the coast of Africa that lead to long-duration mid-to late-season hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.
The NOAA forecast falls in line with the forecast submitted by Dr. Philip Klotzbach and his team at Colorado State University earlier this spring. That forecast called for 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes this year.
The 2022 hurricane season officially begins on June 1. It comes on the heels of two of the most active seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. With yet another busy one on tap, now is the time to put your hurricane plan together and be ready for when the next storm threatens the Tri-State Area.
