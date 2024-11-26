Thanksgiving weather: Expect rain Thursday, then cold temperatures arrive for weekend

Rain is headed our way on Thanksgiving. While it is sorely needed, the timing is less than ideal.

Whether you plan on flying, driving or staying at home for the holiday, it could be raining on your parade in more ways than one.

Wednesday is a busy travel day for many and the weather will be great in the Northeast. If your travels take you up or down the East Coast, you can expect a rain-free ride on the roads and rails.

But for those planning on heading to the Midwest, the forecast isn’t quite as good. Showers develop across the middle of the country Wednesday afternoon. By the evening, showers and mixed precipitation will pick up from Missouri to Ohio, making for some messy travel weather.

The good news: For those spending Thanksgiving in the Midwest, the bad weather will be gone by the holiday. The bad news: It will be centered over the Northeast come Thursday.

Rain arrives in the tri-state early Thursday morning – before dawn -- so it will be a rainy parade in New York City.

If you plan on spectating, you’ll want a rain poncho, waterproof boots and a warm coat. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all morning. Couple that with the damp air and you’ll definitely feel the chill.

Post-parade, the rain will continue. That’s bad news for anyone hoping to deep fry their turkey outside. We may not know everything about cooking, but we do know oil and water don’t mix – so it’s best to have a backup plan ready.

For those further north and west, temperatures will be cold enough for snow, especially in the higher elevations. Those in the northern parts of Pike, Sullivan and Ulster counties could see accumulations of an inch or two.

But whether they fall as snowflakes or raindrops, all Thanksgiving precipitation will clear by evening. If you plan on same-day travel, your drive to your dinner destination will be wetter than your drive home.

Rain will be long-gone by Black Friday, but the chill is here to stay. Consider treating yourself to that warm scarf or cozy hat you’ve been eyeing. It may still technically be autumn, but it is going feel like the middle of winter.

Stay warm and dry out there!