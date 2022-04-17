Storm Team 4

Spring Takes Early Break as Winter Storm Looks to Shake Up Tri-State Monday

Winter is making a comeback, about one month after the Spring Equinox.

Another chance of April snow arrives Monday on the heels of a deep drop in temperatures to close out the weekend. Storm Team 4 says a dramatic dip into the 30s late Sunday will prompt freeze warnings and frost advisories for many in the tri-state.

The wintery action won't start until late in the day — in fact, it should stay dry for most of Monday. Heavy rain finally arrives after sunset, and a lot of it. Minor coastal flooding is possible.

New York City and the surrounding suburbs could see 1-2 inches of rain, while those further north and west will likely see that rain turn to snow.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Sullivan and Ulster County where snow totals could reach 4-8 inches.

Don't expect to see much in the way of snow if you're in the city. But Storm Team 4 says parts of the Hudson Valley and northwest New Jersey could be in for a few flakes.

Winds will be especially brutal, too. Gusts along the Jersey Shore and Long Island could reach 40-50 mph, and up to 35 mph in the city.

Spring-like weather makes its return to us by Wednesday.

