Sigh, Much? This NYC Weather Forecast Will Fix Your Entire Week

We've got nothing but blue skies ... and a chance at record highs this week

By Dave Price, Matt Brickman and Maria LaRosa

Did someone say let the sunshine in?

Our dry spell continues with another week of sunny skies, paired with temperatures going up, up, and way into the 80s by the end of the work week.

Monday starts the warming trend after shaking off a cool morning. Temps aren't expected to climb higher than the mid-60s, but that's just where things get cooking.

The next couple days take us into the 70s before we see a real shot at breaking high temp records to close out the second week of April.

By Thursday, we'll start climbing into the 80s and peak in the low-to-mid 80s on Friday. New York City's forecast for that day eye 84 degrees, close to what is average for early July (minus the humidity).

Speaking of, humidity and gusty winds on Tuesday and Wednesday lead to a higher fire risk for the area.

We shouldn't be visited by another bout of rain until Sunday, when our chances increase late in the day.

Most of the record high temperatures for Friday were set all the way back in the 1940s. We should be within a degree or two of reaching those highs for Central Park, LaGuardia and JFK airports, as well as Bridgeport and Poughkeepsie.

Check out the glorious 10-day forecast for NYC below.

That is a gorgeous extended weather outlook for NYC.
