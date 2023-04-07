Red Flag Warning Issued for NYC, Parts of Long Island. Here's What That Means

You too?

Many phones across New York City dinged (or vibrated, or did nothing at all) simultaneously just before 7 a.m. Friday as the National Weather Service issued a citywide Red Flag Warning.

Judging by the volume of Google searches that soared immediately after, many are wondering what that means.

It has to do with the risk of brush fires. The National Weather Service defines the alert, which it issued for all five boroughs as well as parts of Long Island, until 8 p.m. Friday, as conditions where "warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger."

Think wildfires or brush fires, like the two that wreaked abject havoc on NJ Transit commuters late last month. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Storm Team 4 A red flag warning means enhanced fire danger.

Storm Team 4 Strong winds intensify the threat.

The National Weather Service suggests the following when the alert is active:

If you're allowed to burn, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch

Don't throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it

Don't ever leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire and quickly spread

There is also an elevated risk for fire spread in Connecticut and Hudson Valley, with northwest winds expected to pick up and gust up to 30 mph Friday afternoon. The weather improves significantly over the next few days.

