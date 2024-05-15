Man stabbed repeatedly during broad daylight fight on Queens sidewalk, video shows

A man was stabbed repeatedly in a broad daylight fight on a Queens sidewalk that was captured on security camera, according to police.

Surveillance video shows one man using a knee scooter — which can help people with lower body injuries get around — making his way down Broadway in Woodside before 3 p.m., as a woman with a Husky puppy walks beside him. Immediately behind them was a man in a grey hooded sweatshirt who caught up with the and launched his attack, the video showed.

The man in the hoodie could be seen pummeling the other man at first, but another surveillance camera from a different angle showed that the man on the scooter quickly turned the table on his attacker. The man and woman fought back, and police said it was the man using the scooter who stabbed the attacker repeatedly.

It was not clear if the man on the scooter had a knife. A closer look at the video showed him holding an object of some sort between his fingers, and the man he allegedly stabbed was also seen bleeding, though he was also able to walk around afterward.

The man and woman walked away from the scene. The man who launched the attack and was allegedly stabbed, who police said is 37 years old, was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately clear, but was said to be recovering at the hospital.

Also not known: what the motive behind the attack was.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police were still looking for the man and woman seen in the video. There was no word on whether any charges were expected. An investigation is ongoing.