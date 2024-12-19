Snowflakes in the city? Quick system may bring (light) snow to NYC area for weekend

A quick-moving clipper system will slide past the tri-state area Friday into Saturday and deliver a few flakes to the region.

Don’t expect big snow accumulations, but if we’re lucky, we might wake up to a very light dusting of snow Saturday morning.

Better chances for accumulating snow from this system will be reserved for the Hudson Valley into the Catskills, where temperatures will be near or below freezing for a longer period of time. But even there, we don’t expect more than three inches.

This same system has prompted winter storm warnings in the Upper Midwest, from North Dakota to Wisconsin, where up to eight inches of snow are expected through Thursday. But by the time it gets to the East Coast, it won’t be packing quite as much punch.

In the city and along the shore in general, expect mainly light rain on Friday through the evening. While a few flakes may be mixed in with raindrops, the air will be too warm for anything to stick.

In the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, though, we could encounter a brief period when light snow falls while temperatures dip to freezing. At that point, we could pick up a dusting of snow.

It’s not a guarantee, but if you’re excited for some snow in the city this holiday season, early Saturday morning might offer you a quick glimpse!