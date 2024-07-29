Shower and storm threat nearly every day this week, some may bring damaging wind and hail

An unsettled weather pattern will take over the tri-state for most of the week ahead. Nearly every day brings the chance for showers and storms, some of which may be strong to severe and produce locally heavy rainfall.

On Monday, a low pressure system swirling over coastal New England keeps much of the northeast under risk for showers and storms. They will be hit-and-miss, but could produce heavy downpours. Long Island will likely see the most rain, with isolated flooding in low-lying areas possible.

Isolated strong to severe storms will start to pop up Monday evening. The strongest cells, which could bring damaging wind and/or hail, will be concentrated in Central and South Jersey, but thunder will be possible area-wide.

Wind gusts could reach over 50 mph, strong enough to blow limbs off trees and knock down power lines. Hail produced could be up to an inch in diameter, capable of denting car roofs and cracking windshields. Put the car in a garage, if you can.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Storm chances dwindle overnight into Tuesday as the coastal low begins to weaken and retreat.

Most of Tuesday will be rain-free. Scattered storms will return by evening, becoming more widespread overnight. Storms will probably linger into the Wednesday morning commute, producing locally heavy rainfall. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the day Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

Thursday is our one chance at a fully dry day this week. But this will also be when temperatures begin to ramp up, as our highs near 90 degrees and heat indices hit the mid to upper 90s.

Scattered storms return Friday and continue into the weekend. Keep your umbrella close, and check StormTracker 4 on your NBC New York app frequently!