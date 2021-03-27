Storm Team 4

Rain Returns Sunday With Threat of Severe Thunderstorms

Storm Team 4 is tracking the potential weather threat Sunday for strong to severe thunderstorms

A threat of severe thunderstorms looks to end this weekend's idyllic spring-like temperatures and sunshine.

Storm Team 4 is tracking an incoming weather threat that could bring strong to severe thunderstorms to parts of New Jersey and New York City.

Wind damage will be the primary threat, along with frequent lightning and possible flash flooding from downpours, Storm Team 4 warns.

The system moves in Sunday with the greatest chance for severe weather during the early evening.

An incoming warm front followed by a cold front could bring several rounds of showers and storms for most of the day Sunday, according to Storm Team 4.

Wind gusts on Sunday are expected around 30 mph but will continue into Monday morning with the potential to reach 40 mph.

