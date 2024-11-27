NYC Thanksgiving forecast: Rain expected for parade, then winter-like chill moves in

Rain is headed our way on Thanksgiving. And it is sorely needed, but the timing is less than ideal. Whether you plan on flying, driving, or staying at home for the holiday, it could be raining on your parade in more ways than one.

Rain arrives early Thursday morning. Anyone participating in a Turkey Trot race can expect a soggy and chilly run. You’ll want to layer up to stay warm; top it off with a waterproof jacket and a brimmed hat.

But there’s going to be no way around it: it will feel raw.

The same goes for anyone hoping to attend the parade: it’ll be raining the entire time. Umbrellas are not allowed on the parade route, so you’ll want the rain ponchos and waterproof boots to try to keep dry.

Showers will continue straight through the afternoon. That’s bad news for anyone hoping to deep fry their turkey outside. We may not know a lot about cooking, but we do know oil and water don’t mix – so it’s best to have a backup plan ready.

Father north and west, temperatures will be cold enough for snow. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect through Thursday evening for Sullivan and western Ulster County.

At elevations over 1000ft, accumulations up to half a foot are possible. Otherwise, expect around 1 to 3 inches of snow in the watch areas.

But whether it falls as snowflakes or raindrops, our Thanksgiving precipitation will clear by evening. If you plan on same-day travel, your drive back home should be much drier that your ride to dinner.

Rain will be long-gone by Black Friday, but the chill is here to stay. Consider treating yourself to that warm scarf or cozy hat you’ve been eyeing. It may still technically be fall, but it is going feel like the middle of winter.

Stay warm and dry out there!