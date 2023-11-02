NYC Marathon weather: Will we finally get a rain-free weekend in time for race?

Could it be — a truly rain-free weekend?

It's something we haven't seen in a couple months, but this weekend it could be possible that we go all of Saturday and Sunday without any precipitation. It has been eight straight weekends of rain, so a break would be more than welcome.

Before we get to the weekend, we still need to get through the coldest air of the season that has a grip on the New York City area. Central Park dipped to 35 degrees Thursday morning, the coldest it has been since March 30.

Friday will have another chilly start, though not quite as cold as Thursday, and temperatures will start to bounce back to near-typical levels throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper 50s with clear skies — before we kick off the first dry weekend in two months.

And the break couldn't come at a better time for thousands of runners in the New York City Marathon on Sunday, as conditions look ideal for both those participating and spectating. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to start in the morning and will climb into the low 60s in the afternoon, with plenty of sun shining through clouds.

And don't forget: Daylight Saving Times ends on Sunday, so remember to set clocks back an hour that night (giving you an extra hour of sleep...or at the bar. Either way). And with that switch come earlier sunsets as well: Sunday's sunset will be the first before 5 p.m. of the season.

Showers are once again possible by Election Day, although not those systems looking strong enough to be a real issued across the region. Cooler temperatures follow to wrap up the week, as it will only reach the high 40s and low 50s.

See below Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast: