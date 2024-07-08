Weather

When will the heat wave end? More storms on the way before any relief

Weather in New York stays sticky, stuffy and warm. Here's your latest forecast update

By Storm Team 4 and Maria LaRosa

The good news is few and far between this week.

Our heat wave is growing longer as the days above 90 continue to come one after another. In fact, we're staying in the 90s all week, so stick close to air conditioning if you can or pack around one of those handheld fans.

The week kicks off with another heat advisory -- this one in place for Monday and Tuesday. And though the temps should hang around the 90s, it'll feel closer to 100.

Remember we said there wasn't much in terms of good news?

Well, in addition to the heat and lingering humidity, we'll see more storm chances throughout the week. For the most part, that'll get started on Tuesday.

Monday does have the chance for an isolated shower, but mostly we'll stay dry.

Most of us get a shot at a storm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with gusty winds, heavy rainfall will be a major concern.

There is almost no relief from the hot temps and humidity over the next 10 days (sorry). We've even got another heat wave on the horizon for next week.

Track any approaching rain or storms using our interactive radar below.

