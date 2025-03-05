Severe storms are possible this afternoon. See hour-by-hour radar projections

Central and South Jersey are positioned Wednesday for the strongest storms, which could produce wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. Weaker, non-severe thunderstorms are still very likely through the Hudson Valley, Connecticut, NYC, and Long Island, so don’t be surprised if you hear thunder. The worst weather is expected between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Storm Team 4 has full forecast details here. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Here's an hour-by-hour preview of what to expect:

Hourly weather forecast