We're just days away from spring-like, 60-degree weather: See NYC weekend forecast

After a stormy Wednesday, weather in the tri-state area will be largely quiet for the next several days, including the weekend — and we may see temperatures in the mid 60s after that.

The biggest hiccup in our weather will be gusty winds that develop Thursday night into Friday. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph during the day Friday, and that has prompted a wind advisory from the National Weather Service to close out the work week.

By Saturday, the wind will be less gusty. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year, in the mid to upper 40s, and skies will be partly cloudy and dry. Overall, our weekend is looking quite nice for doing things outside.

After the weekend, temperatures trend upward quickly through the middle of next week. Highs will reach the mid 60s by Tuesday and remain there through Wednesday.

Skies will continue to stay dry for much of the next 10 days. There is a slight chance for showers next Thursday, but better rain chances will come the following weekend.