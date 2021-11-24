NYC Could See First Snow of the Season After Holiday Weekend — Here's How Much to Expect

Looking to work off all that turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie? Shoveling snow is great exercise, and may be necessary right around the corner.

Storm Team 4 says that the first significant snow of the season could be hitting the tri-state right after the long holiday weekend. The latest forecast shows that snowfall could start Sunday night and last into Monday morning, as temperatures dip to around or below the freezing mark.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As for accumulations, areas to the far north and west of New York City will get hit the hardest, possibly around five inches in places like Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster counties in New York. Areas between Poughkeepsie and White Plains, as well as northernmost parts of New Jersey and inland Connecticut, will come in just under that, likely between three and five inches.

Other northern parts of New Jersey, as well as Rockland County, inland Westchester County and coastal Connecticut, could get around one to three inches.

As for the city, it'll be less than an inch at best, but a coating on grassy areas is quite possible.

The forecast is likely to change between now and Sunday evening, so stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the latest projections and paths of the storm.