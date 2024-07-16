Inch-sized hail, damaging winds possible with PM storms after possible record heat

What to Know Strong storms could fire up Tuesday and Wednesday after daytime feels-like temps top 100 degrees each day; excessive heat warnings and watches and heat advisories are in effect

On Tuesday, the main risks are damaging winds and hail up to an inch in diameter. At this size, hail can lead to some property damage. Wednesday brings another heightened severe weather risk

Despite the unsettled weather, these storms will not do anything in terms of providing relief from the heat and humidity; that does not come until late Wednesday with the passage of a cold front

Strong storms are expected to fire up across the tri-state area later Tuesday and again Wednesday, a path to reprieve from the relentless heat and humidity gripping the region the last few days.

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of what to expect through the middle of the week:

Tuesday

Some will approach record highs Tuesday, with another hot and humid day to get through Wednesday.

Tuesday’s heat also brings another chance for showers and storms, as early as the evening commute. The greatest threat for severe weather remains north and west of the I-95 corridor, but the entire region has at least a marginal chance to see some severe storms move through.

The main risks associated with this severe threat are damaging winds and hail up to an inch in diameter. At this size, hail can lead to some property damage. If you live within the risk area, try to park your car in a covered area — you don’t want hail to crack your windshield or dent your roof.

Wednesday

Wednesday begins like any other day this week: feeling brutally hot.

Scattered showers will start to pop up by the afternoon, continuing into the evening. The entire day is not a washout, but it is one where you’ll want to have an umbrella close by.

In need of relief

Meanwhile, the entire tri-state area is under heat alerts through Wednesday. North Jersey, the Hudson Valley, Connecticut, Long Island and New York City could experience feels-like temperatures up to 104 Tuesday and Wednesday, while Central and South Jersey could feel closer to 109 by midweek.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

This level of heat, especially when it is prolonged for multiple days, makes it incredibly difficult for the body to cool itself. It is best to avoid strenuous activity, limit time spent outdoors and stay hydrated.

Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Looking ahead

Once the showers and storms clear out early Thursday, both temperatures and humidity will see decline significantly.

Highs will be back near July averages and humidity will return to a tolerable level. This will make the end of the week, much more enjoyable than the start. Check out our exclusive 10-day forecast below.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.