Halloweekend stays dry, wildfire risk up as strong breeze brings October chill

What's spookier than Halloween?

How about 27 consecutive days with no measurable rain.

New Jersey will enter the record books on Saturday with the longest dry stretch on record for Newark.

Newark is currently tied for No. 1, but a dry Saturday will put the city over the top at nearly four straight weeks without rain. Those records date back all the way to 1931.

New York is not far behind.

Following another dry day, New York City will be tied for third place for longest dry spell.

As for the rest of the weekend: conditions stay chilly.

Highs will tick up into the 60s on Saturday. It'll be another great today to get outside and check out the fall folliage.

Temps drop again overnight and may tap out in the upper 50s on Sunday.

A stiff breeze ramps up out wildfire danger Saturday afternoon. Around half a dozen counties in the area will be under a red flag warning.

And as we inch closer to Halloween, trick-or-treaters should expect another dry day. Our next chance of rain may not be until November.