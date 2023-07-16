Long stretch of heavy rain battering NYC area one week after deadly flooding

Just one week after parts of the region got slammed by torrential rains that led to deadly flooding and washed out roads, another round of significant downpours is making a mess of the tri-state.

The rain started early Sunday -- coming down in most of the NYC area. A few pockets, like neighborhoods in and around Islip in Suffolk County, saw estimated rain totals climb near 6 inches by late morning.

There were numerous reports of flooding from the Islip area, which saw had already seen a month's worth of rain since midnight. Police reported that Sunrise Highway had been closed in both directions from the Oakdale Merge to Brentwood Road.

A month's worth of rain already has fallen in Islip and we are not done yet... pic.twitter.com/zUvpdtEWbd — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) July 16, 2023

But rain was not the only threat pounding the tri-state in the early morning hours; a handful of tornado warnings were triggered as well. Dutchess, Morris, Sussex and Somerset counties all had warnings issued before sunrise.

Reports of flash flooding, damage and growing power outages were still being collected late Sunday morning, but mother nature's fury isn't expected to wrap until later in the day.

A line of heavy rain was moving through the tri-state, between NYC and Philadelphia, before 11 a.m. and was on track to deliver prolonged rain throughout the afternoon. Flash flooding will continue to remain a threat for several hours.

A line of heavy rain is setting up between NYC and Philly and is on a trajectory to deliver prolonged heavy rain to the NYC Metro area into this afternoon. Be prepared for flash flooding in vulnerable areas over the next several hours! #StormTeam4NY pic.twitter.com/eNbLsYiLjG — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) July 16, 2023

Though most of the day should be a washout, Storm Team 4 expects conditions to clear by the evening. But by then, many in the tri-state will surely have seen rainfall totals between 2 to 3 inches.

Totals won't come near the 7-9 inches that was seen in Orange and Putnam counties last weekend. There was so much rainfall that hit suddenly, the severity led to a flash flood emergency being issued — a rarity that happens maybe once a year.

