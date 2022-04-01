It May Be April, But Yes — There Is Snow in the Forecast for a (Small) Part of Tri-State

Prince said it best: "Sometimes it snows in April."

That will be true for a small portion of the tri-state over the weekend, as snow showers are expected for some — but not close to the city.

Those in far northwestern New Jersey (Sussex and Warren counties) as well as Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties in New York can expect to see a small amount of snow fall Sunday morning, though accumulations won't be much. Most will see an inch or less; those even further away from the city in central to western New York could get up to three inches.

For everyone else, Saturday will get off to a chilly start with wind chills in the 20s, but sunshine should make for a pleasant afternoon, with temperatures in the 50s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As the northwestern reaches of the tri-state get snow Sunday morning, other areas will get rain. Not much in terms of accumulation from the rain showers is expected, however.

The workweek gets off to a sunny and temperate start in the mid 50s, before rain returns for Wednesday and Thursday. But a quiet and mostly sunny weekend awaits after that.