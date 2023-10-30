Halloween forecast NYC: Frost advisories for some before chilly trick-or-treating

Some spots of the tri-state are in for a cold wake-up on Halloween that will be more trick than treat, but will kids need to be wearing jackets over their costumes as they go on the hunt for candy?

Gusty winds will stick around Monday night as skies slowly clear, and temperatures will begin to steadily drop. It could reach into the 30s or 40s overnight for the New York City area, particularly to the north and west of the city. Temperatures will drop to near-freezing for outer reaches of the tri-state area, triggering frost advisories overnight.

As for the rest of the day, Halloween looks to be quite seasonable, though chillier than normal. Temperatures will top out in the low 50s, making a jacket or long sleeves called for underneath Halloween costumes to deal with the cooler and breezy conditions. But it should stay mostly dry.

It will be an even chillier to kick off November, with highs possibly not even getting out of the 40s (that's less than a week after highs possibly reaching the 80s). Clouds build overnight into Wednesday, with just a chance of a shower coming through before the morning commute.

Skies will remain clear for the rest of the week after that, with temperatures in the mid 50s — with no days reaching the 60s until Saturday, which looks like a very pleasant fall day.

As for the New York City Marathon on Sunday, it looks like an ideal day for runners and spectators. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to start in the morning and will climb into the low 60s in the afternoon.

And don't forget: Daylight Saving Times ends on Sunday, so remember to set clocks back an hour that night (giving you an extra hour of sleep...or at the bar. Either way).

See below Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast: