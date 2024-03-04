Get ready for a soaker of a week: How much rain the NYC area could get through weekend

Hope you got to enjoy the pleasant weather on Sunday and Monday — there won't be much sun to enjoy until next week.

Rain will arrive in the New York City area overnight into Tuesday and will continue through much of the day, making it pretty much a complete washout.

After a short break, rain returns later in the day on Wednesday. The wet weather continues Thursday, which will be windy as well as gusts pick up a bit. Isolated flooding remains a concern.

The lone decent day looks to be Friday, which will be dry. But after three days of rain, much of the ground will still be waterlogged, so not exactly ideal conditions for heading to the park for a picnic.

If you're looking for that relief from the rain to last over the weekend, don't get your hopes up. More precipitation could come Saturday as well as Sunday.

If there is some good news, it's that it will be far too warm for any snow to develop. The high temperatures each day will be in the mid 50s, eliminating any chance for a late-season snowstorm (at least for now).

By the time the showers move on, up to 4 inches of rain may fall in NYC, the lower Hudson Valley, along the Jersey Shore, coastal Connecticut and much of Long Island. Nearly all of New Jersey will see at least 2-3 inches of precipitation by the end of the weekend.

