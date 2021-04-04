Easter Sunday Starts Dry, Cloudy Before Skies Clear for Warm End to Weekend

You’ll probably want to grab a jacket for you and the kids if you’re searching for Easter eggs on Sunday, but the good news is conditions will be dry for the hunt and warm by the afternoon.

After cold temperatures on Saturday morning, conditions Sunday will be better, albeit only slightly, but enough to make the search for eggs feel more crisp than miserable.

Sunday morning will still be chilly with temperatures in the low-40 degrees. You will see mostly cloudy conditions to start Easter morning, but the clouds will move out of our region from northwest to southeast by late morning and early afternoon.

By the time the afternoon rolls around, temperatures will rise into the low to mid-60s across most of the region.

As the clouds decrease, sunshine takes over our afternoon.

Dry, partly sunny conditions with temperatures in the mid-60 degrees will then linger into the middle of the workweek.