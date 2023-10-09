Storm Team 4

Another rainy NYC weekend ahead? Survey says: yes

By Violeta Yas

Did somebody walk under a ladder? Or break a mirror?

The New York City area continues its streak of bad luck this weekend, as another round of rain looks to dampen chances of enjoying clear fall plans.

A stretch of bad weather luck has already drenched the region during the first couple weekends of the season, and this coming weekend looks to be no different.

So what about the rest of the week?

Much of the work week is forecasted to be fairly quiet. The fall temps have really settled into the area and our mornings should start chilly before a cool afternoon.

Most of us will stay dry overnight into Tuesday morning, but a passing shower or two may swing through before most of us are awake. Definitely don't expect to see many showers coming down through Friday.

Now, when we get to Saturday, things take another turn for the worst.

Heavy rains are estimated to bring up to a few inches of rainfall to nearly everyone in the tri-state by the start of next week. The showers will start Saturday and carry through into Monday, decreasing slightly each day.

Once things dry out, they sure get chilly.

Expect next week's temps to be stuck in the 50s for a few days.

See below Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast:

