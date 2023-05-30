Air Quality Alert for Parts of Tri-State Due to Nova Scotia Wildfires. Then It Gets Hot

If you have difficulty breathing, it may be best to stay inside over the next couple of days — because air conditions won't be good through Wednesday.

There was a noticeable smoky haze over New York City on Tuesday, which came down from the Nova Scotia wildfires burning up in Canada. That haze and expected elevated ozone levels prompted an air quality alert through Wednesday night for part of the area.

The coverage area could expand Wednesday, depending on winds and how much of the fire gets contained.

It comes amid a warming pattern that starts Wednesday, as temperatures will climb through the end of the workweek. Expect high in the mid 70s Wednesday, which then reach the mid 80s on Thursday as we turn the calendar to June.

The hottest day comes Friday, which could near 90 degrees. Thankfully, humidity levels will be low, so there’s no heat index to factor into the equation. Coastal areas will remain cooler.

A Friday night cold front will bring slight rain chances to the area Friday night into Saturday. Not much rain expected from this, but noticeably cooler weather will be here for the weekend. After some possible showers Saturday morning, temperatures will stay in the mid 70s as the sun will break through clouds.