Dog Attack Prompts Major Law Enforcement Response in NJ

Police in New Jersey shot and killed a dog that attacked officers responding to a call about checking on some animals' welfare in Linden Friday morning, authorities say.

The 600 block of Dewitt Street in Linden was teeming with law enforcement after the attack around 11 a.m. It wasn't clear what prompted the call for a welfare check or what officers found when they arrived at the scene, but one of the dogs attacked the cops during the course of their investigation, officials said.

One officer was treated at the scene. Another was taken to a hospital for treatment, though his injuries were not believed to be serious.

The dog was killed with a single shot from one of the responding officers' service weapons.

The case remains under investigation. The Union County Prosecutor's and New Jersey Attorney General's offices were notified of the shooting, as they are in all cases of police shootings locally, and will lead the investigation.

People who live in the area were asked to steer clear through early Friday afternoon.