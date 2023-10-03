‘Seats are for butts not bags': MTA's cheeky message encourages subway ‘courtesy'

All New Yorkers know that there are unspoken rules to follow when riding the subway — letting people off the train before going in, not blocking the doors, taking off backpacks in crowded cars, etc.

But it seems that after a couple of years of not riding the subway every day, some people seem to have forgotten these unwritten rules. Now that ridership is getting back to normal levels, the MTA is launching a new so-called "courtesy counts" campaign to remind riders of what is acceptable and what is not.

Behaviors like "manspreading" — where one rider takes up two seats — are exactly what the transit agency is looking to give fresh attention to now that trains are getting more full post-pandemic. As part of the effort, the MTA released 34 illustrations Tuesday that will be displayed across the system reminding riders of what actions should be avoided on trains.

Keeping seats clear for other riders, keeping pets in carriers, not blocking the doorways to let other riders get on and off, keeping phone conversations quiet, wearing headphones, not laying down while taking multiple seats, not smoking or vaping — all things the MTA is looking to encourage.

And the message for commuters who enjoy some grooming on the train: "Save it for the salon."

"In our busy lives, it’s easy to forget that your own individual behavior can have an impact on your fellow riders’ commute, and even their day, so why not be courteous," said Acting Chief Customer Officer and Senior Advisor Shanifah Rieara. "The goal isn’t to lecture anyone, we just wanted to have a little bit of fun explaining our Rules of Conduct as ridership continues to grow."

Rieara shared her personal pet peeve: Those who "don’t give up their seats to customers in need." Seeing during her 90-minute commute from the Bronx riders not give up their seats for pregnant passengers inspired one poster that says, "Be a standup rider."

"As a mom myself, I had to be vocal and encourage fellow New Yorkers to give up their seat," said Rieara, who also said she's got beef with "those who block the doors and then the backpack wearers."

The illustrations will be seen on subway cars, buses, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North trains, as well as on station platforms. The images will also be shared on social media and on pamphlet cars that will be handed out to riders, the MTA said.

The campaign comes as ridership is continuing to break post-pandemic levels, with the NYC subways recording their highest post-pandemic single-day total for paid rides on consecutive days, topping 4.1 million riders on Sept. 19 and 20. Both LIRR and Metro-North have recently set post-pandemic ridership records as well.